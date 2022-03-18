Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

CTRN has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $38.84. 1,199,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,985. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $330.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $186,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,638,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 161,998 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

