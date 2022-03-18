Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.51

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.51 and traded as low as $9.85. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,069 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.