CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $183.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.