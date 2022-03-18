CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

CMCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

