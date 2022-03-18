Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely Sells 5,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ciena stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $109,725,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

