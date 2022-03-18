Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 227,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 4,475,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.