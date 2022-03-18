China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZNH opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.