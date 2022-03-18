China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 1,273,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 389.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $1.06 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

