China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

