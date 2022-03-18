Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE CIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

