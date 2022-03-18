Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,898. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

