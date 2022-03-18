Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $160.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

