Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

