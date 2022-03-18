Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
OIGLF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Chariot has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About Chariot (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chariot (OIGLF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.