CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CFFE opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 31,663.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

