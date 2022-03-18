Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $769.52

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 769.52 ($10.01) and traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.32). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.97), with a volume of 21,463 shares traded.

CER has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.65) to GBX 950 ($12.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.03) to GBX 1,120 ($14.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.35) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £218.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 766.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 806.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

