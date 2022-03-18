Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.48. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 803 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

