Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.78. Approximately 94,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 689,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.