Centamin (TSE:CEE) Trading Down 10.3%

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.48. 124,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 39,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Centamin’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,311.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,239.20.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

