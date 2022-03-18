Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 607,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.27 on Friday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

