Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $33.94

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.94, but opened at $33.04. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 4,419 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

