Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Purchases 5,934 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $74.77 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

INDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.