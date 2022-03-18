C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CGPZF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. C&C Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

