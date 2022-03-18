C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
CGPZF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. C&C Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.
C&C Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&C Group (CGPZF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.