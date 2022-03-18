C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.77) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.80) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 213.20 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £837.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.23). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.26.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

