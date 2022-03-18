CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

