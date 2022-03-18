CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.71.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

