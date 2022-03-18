Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $762.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

