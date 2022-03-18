Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $762.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
