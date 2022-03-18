Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells $1,154,663.07 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $1,154,663.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CWST opened at $86.29 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $207,275,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,005,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after buying an additional 399,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

