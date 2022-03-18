Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 100,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $829.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

