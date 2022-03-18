Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

