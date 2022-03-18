Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $28.68 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $28.68 billion and $791.61 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,220,542,617 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,419,713 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

