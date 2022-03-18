CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $123,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

NWG stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.31.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

