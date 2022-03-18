Capital One Financial Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

OXY opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

