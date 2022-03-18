Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 545,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $260.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.
In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
