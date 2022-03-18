Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after purchasing an additional 783,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after acquiring an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,274 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

