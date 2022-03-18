Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of XYLD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,199. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $51.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

