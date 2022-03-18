Capital CS Group LLC Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,183 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 96,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.38. 556,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,674,456. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

