Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NEXI stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. NexImmune has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $26.50.
NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
