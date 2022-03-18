Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. NexImmune has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexImmune by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 155,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

