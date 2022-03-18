Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $60.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

ALXO opened at $19.00 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 35.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

