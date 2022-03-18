Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Major Shareholder Sells $68,565,000.00 in Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Canoo stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

