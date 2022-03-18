Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.25

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$37.25 and last traded at C$36.69, with a volume of 251542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The firm has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 145.39%.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

