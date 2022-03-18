Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$273.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$230.82.

CTC.A opened at C$191.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$168.80 and a 12 month high of C$213.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$182.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$182.99.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

