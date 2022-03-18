Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,859 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.