Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 340 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,853,899 shares in the company, valued at C$137,003,136.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$77.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$79.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

