Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) to “Buy”

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$61.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$51.00.

ANCUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

