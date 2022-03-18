Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$61.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$51.00.

ANCUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.