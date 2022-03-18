Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$50.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.80.

Shares of LAC traded up C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.13. 824,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,502. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.96.

In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

