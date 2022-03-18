Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.00. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calmare Therapeutics (CTTC)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.