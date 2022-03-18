Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $56.11. 23,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,095. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,038 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,456. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $10,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

