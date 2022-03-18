Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $388,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95,927 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 556,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,206,964. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

