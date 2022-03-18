Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.84.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

